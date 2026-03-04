Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $9.45.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,461.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461.48. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 38.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.