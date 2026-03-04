Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Johnson Varkey Sells 617 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Johnson Varkey sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total transaction of $150,628.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,356.91. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Varkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Johnson Varkey sold 428 shares of Waste Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $94,001.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,666. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

