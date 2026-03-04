MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CIF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 46,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Inc (NYSE: CIF) is a closed-end management investment company advised by MFS Investment Management, one of the oldest global asset managers headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by allocating assets primarily to intermediate?duration debt instruments. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIF and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes intermediate maturities, generally targeting bonds and loans with durations ranging from two to seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.