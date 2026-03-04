Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,299 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 29th total of 6,152 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 10,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,896. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

