Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in February

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,112 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 20,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xtant Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xtant Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

XTNT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 203,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

Further Reading

