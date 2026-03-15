Head-To-Head Analysis: Profusa (PFSA) vs. Its Rivals

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Profusa to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Profusa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 82 88 199 7 2.35

Profitability

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.31%. Given Profusa’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Profusa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -500.48% -110.93% -48.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profusa and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $62.62 million -$27.52 million 1.50

Profusa’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profusa has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profusa rivals beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Profusa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

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