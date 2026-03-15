Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $14.27 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 753,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Straightline Group LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,677. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,269 in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Up 1.7%

Oscar Health stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Further Reading

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