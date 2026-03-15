Coatue Management LLC Acquires 268,069 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,069 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DoorDash worth $667,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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