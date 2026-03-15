Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.56 and last traded at GBX 193.66. Approximately 29,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.

Cake Box Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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