Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Up 66.9% in February

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,360 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 32,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of AGGH opened at $20.46 on Friday. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF
The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
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