Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Up 66.9% in February

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,360 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 32,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGGH opened at $20.46 on Friday. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

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Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 983,674 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288,615 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,349,000.

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The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

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