High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 1,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.6715.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 2.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

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High Liner Foods Company Profile

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High Liner Foods is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood products. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the company supplies retailers, foodservice distributors and industrial customers with a wide range of premium seafood offerings. Its product portfolio includes branded and private-label items such as fillets, battered and breaded seafood, appetizers, entrées and fully prepared meals featuring species like pollock, haddock, cod, salmon, shrimp and scallops.

The company operates primarily through two business segments: Retail and Foodservice.

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