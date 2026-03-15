Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,009,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,624,016,000 after buying an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,223,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,376,000 after buying an additional 1,273,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,616,000 after buying an additional 1,060,885 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target News Summary

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Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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