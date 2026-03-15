Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Trading Up 22.8% – Here’s Why

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.7980 and last traded at $0.7980. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Quarta-Rad Stock Up 22.8%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
Quarta-Rad Company Profile
Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.
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