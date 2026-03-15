CSM Advisors LLC Sells 74,989 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,989 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 33.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.00 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

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