CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $453,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,179,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,523,000 after buying an additional 889,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $454,862,000 after buying an additional 884,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $418,828,000 after buying an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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