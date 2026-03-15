CSM Advisors LLC Sells 173,206 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 173,206 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after acquiring an additional 140,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $478,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,149,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,693.41. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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