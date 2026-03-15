RaveDAO (RAVE) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One RaveDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RaveDAO has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. RaveDAO has a market cap of $64.68 million and $30.39 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RaveDAO

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. The official website for RaveDAO is ravedao.com. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao. The official message board for RaveDAO is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20.

Buying and Selling RaveDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.28645476 USD and is up 15.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $27,902,398.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaveDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RaveDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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