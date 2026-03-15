Comedian Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Comedian has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Comedian token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Comedian has a total market cap of $126.60 million and $5.87 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Comedian alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.11827344 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,772,045.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Comedian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comedian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.