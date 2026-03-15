The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $96,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 115.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $93.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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