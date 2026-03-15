Morpho (MORPHO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $207.19 Million

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpho has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Morpho has a total market cap of $207.19 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho Profile

Morpho was first traded on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpho.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 402,586,499.275598 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.90193436 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $11,942,768.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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