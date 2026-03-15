Boundless Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Boundless has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boundless has a market cap of $24.56 million and $4.90 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boundless token can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Boundless

Boundless’ launch date was September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,034,792,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,337,558 tokens. Boundless’ official message board is boundless.network/blog. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network.

Buying and Selling Boundless

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,034,792,657 with 285,336,891 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.08382098 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $4,478,388.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boundless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boundless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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