JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,980 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the February 12th total of 11,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $47.18.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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