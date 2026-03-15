JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,980 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the February 12th total of 11,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

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The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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