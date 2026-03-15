Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Invests $58.94 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 310,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,935,000. IQVIA accounts for about 5.9% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,178,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.78 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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