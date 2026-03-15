Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 168,590 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 12th total of 135,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Bellway has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Bellway

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Bellway plc (OTCMKTS: BLWYF) is a UK-based residential property developer and housebuilder. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the company specializes in the design, construction and sale of a wide range of new homes across the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio includes apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, catering to private buyers as well as the affordable and shared-ownership housing sectors.

Bellway’s operations extend across England, Scotland and Wales, supported by regional offices responsible for local land acquisition, planning and development.

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