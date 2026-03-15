Cooperman Leon G Buys Shares of 880,000 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,706,000. Amrize accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amrize by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,460,000 after buying an additional 8,743,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth $622,085,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amrize by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares in the last quarter.

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Amrize Stock Down 1.4%

AMRZ stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Amrize

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $954,611.04. The trade was a 22.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.91 per share, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,480. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 72,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,656 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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