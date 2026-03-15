City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. $MYD

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,106 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 693,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

MYD stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE: MYD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and certain lower-rated bonds that the portfolio managers believe offer attractive yield opportunities. Through its diversified municipal bond portfolio, MYD aims to deliver tax-advantaged income while managing credit and interest rate risk.

MYD’s investment strategy focuses on geographic and sector diversification across states and local governmental entities, covering a range of project types such as education, transportation, healthcare and general obligation bonds.

See Also

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