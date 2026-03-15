Elequin Capital LP Acquires 80,694 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the quarter. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF comprises 0.7% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 320.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period.

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ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.0%

BATS:ARKB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $41.99.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. ARKB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by ARK.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

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