Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS Shares Purchased by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 31,150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,898,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 151,677 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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