Elequin Capital LP Has $7.58 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 0.4% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 896,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 219,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 958,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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