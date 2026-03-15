Elequin Capital LP Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMY

Elequin Capital LP lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,167 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 251,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 236,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,044.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ BSMY opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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