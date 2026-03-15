Elequin Capital LP Purchases Shares of 43,243 Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 192.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 383,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 252,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 679,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 472,025 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

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