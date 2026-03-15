Elequin Capital LP Invests $725,000 in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF $JMHI

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000.

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JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JMHI opened at $50.18 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities. JMHI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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