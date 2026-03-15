Clg LLC Takes $9.04 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Clg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $117.18.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.