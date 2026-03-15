Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Ebor Charitable Trust

Ebor Charitable Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ebor Charitable Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ebor Charitable Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.78 and its 200-day moving average is $333.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $555.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

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