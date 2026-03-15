Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 13,898 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,022,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,667,000 after acquiring an additional 123,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,623,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,540,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWR opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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