Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 2.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

View Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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