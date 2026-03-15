Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 2.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 20.37%.
Wheaton Precious Metals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 revenue, earnings and operating cash flow; management said core assets (Salobo, Antamina, Peñasquito) and ramping mines (Blackwater, Goose) drove outperformance. PR Newswire: Record Annual Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat consensus: EPS $1.22 vs. estimates (~$0.91), revenue ~$865M (surged ~127% y/y) driven by higher metal prices and ~35% more GEOs sold—signals stronger cash generation. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 18% to US$0.195/share (first 2026 dividend), continuing a progressive payout policy and returning more capital after record 2025 dividends. Ex-dividend date and payment timing noted in filings. PR Newswire: Dividend Declaration
- Positive Sentiment: Management forecasted stronger 2026 output growth, reinforcing the revenue/production drivers behind the dividend increase and valuation support for a streaming model. Seeking Alpha: Dividend Hike & 2026 Output Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity supportive: Scotiabank nudged up FY estimates and maintains Outperform with a $175 target; RBC remains Buy — adds third-party validation to upside case. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company awarded $1M to Cetos Water for wastewater-reuse tech — a sustainability move that supports long-term operating resilience but has limited near-term financial impact. InsiderMonkey: Sustainable Mining Investment
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares showed a modest after-hours uptick following the results and dividend announcement, reflecting immediate positive reception; intraday weakness suggests mixed intraday flows. Yahoo Finance: After-Hours Move
- Negative Sentiment: Despite strong results, the stock is down in regular trading — likely short-term profit-taking and valuation scrutiny (WPM trades at elevated multiples vs. history), which can weigh on the share price until buyers absorb supply.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
Further Reading
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