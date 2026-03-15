Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Takes $5.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.61 and a 200-day moving average of $293.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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