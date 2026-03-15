Walmart Inc. $WMT Stake Increased by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.8% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 380,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 27,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 547,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,419,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 96,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.