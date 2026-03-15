NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Atreides Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Atreides Management LP cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 115,090 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.21.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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