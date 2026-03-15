Cooperman Leon G Buys Shares of 337,500 Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after purchasing an additional 615,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900,677 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Key Occidental Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.