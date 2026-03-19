Corey Manley Sells 7,405 Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) EVP Corey Manley sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

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Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Omnicell from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

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About Omnicell

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Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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