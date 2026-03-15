Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,773 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,740,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,009,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $409.03 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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