Altimeter Capital Management LP Acquires 201,468 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,468 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.9% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $298,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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