Alua Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Alua Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,486 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa makes up about 1.6% of Alua Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alua Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,578 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,921,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 370,166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,999,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 388,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 615,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Trading Up 0.5%

Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.77). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $794.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.01 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

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