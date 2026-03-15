Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. Weiss Ratings lowered Dana from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

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Dana Stock Performance

Dana Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $31.38 on Friday. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

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Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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