John Nallen Sells 242,309 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 242,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $13,990,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,653 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,884.22. This represents a 40.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Nallen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $12,505,370.08.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 246,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 208,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 59.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 172,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in FOX by 786.4% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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