John Nallen Sells 242,309 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 242,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $13,990,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,653 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,884.22. This represents a 40.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Nallen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $12,505,370.08.
FOX Stock Performance
FOX opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FOX
FOX News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major international crisis and strike coverage drives realtime audience demand — Fox is running extensive live coverage of U.S.-Iran/Israel developments and related strikes, a type of breaking-news cycle that typically lifts linear and digital viewership and short-term ad revenues. Live updates: US-Iran-Israel war
- Positive Sentiment: Domestic violent incidents and terror-related stories (synagogue shooting, other attacks) are generating heavy local and national coverage — again likely to boost audience engagement across Fox’s news platforms. Recent terror attacks rattle American communities
- Positive Sentiment: Sports and event programming continue to supply appointment viewing (WWE features, Kyler Murray signing, WBC coverage) — stable non-news content that supports diversified ad inventory and subscriber interest. Kyler Murray signs with Vikings
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile event coverage (NASA’s Artemis II crewed launch target) can produce one-time spikes in audience but is episodic rather than recurring revenue. NASA targets April 1 launch for Artemis II
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry media miscues and rival coverage (e.g., deleted posts, reporting errors at other outlets) create short-term headlines in media circles but are unlikely to materially change Fox’s fundamentals. CNN reporter deletes post
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest and cultural pieces (e.g., WWE profile, athlete support stories) support audience breadth but are not major earnings drivers. WWE Bayley opens up
- Negative Sentiment: Political and government disruption — DHS closure/airport chaos and unpaid TSA officer stories — can suppress ad demand tied to travel-related categories and increase advertiser caution during uncertain periods. Airport security strain during shutdown grows
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing geopolitical risk can depress broader market sentiment and make advertisers more cautious with upfront commitments — a headwind for ad-driven media stocks if sustained. Iran targets oil tankers, fuel storage facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation pressures: FOX is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and volume is elevated vs. average — signals that can amplify short-term downside even if ratings rise. (Company fundamentals: market cap, P/E and recent earnings beat remain supportive.)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 246,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 208,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 59.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 172,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in FOX by 786.4% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.
FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.
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