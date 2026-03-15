Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 380,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $16,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,746,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,506,043.40. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $43.47 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near?term operating confidence for PBF’s refining?heavy model. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 earnings surprised on the upside (reported $0.49 EPS vs. consensus -$0.15), which reinforces near?term operating confidence for PBF’s refining?heavy model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran?related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Seeking Alpha: Iran Tailwind

Analysts/commentary are pricing in an Iran?related supply premium that could sustain higher refinery margins — a direct potential boost to PBF if the geopolitical premium persists. Positive Sentiment: PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. MarketBeat Dividend Notice

PBF recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.275 / share; annualized $1.10, ~2.5% yield), which supports income investor interest and can reduce volatility from purely speculative flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short?squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Schaeffers: Short?Squeeze List

Technical chatter highlights PBF as a potential short?squeeze candidate, which can amplify upside if short interest and momentum align. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near?term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. PR Newswire: Piper Sandler

Management will present at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering a near?term catalyst for updated commentary or guidance but with uncertain incremental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Benzinga: Goldman Note

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one downside argument but does not signal a buy. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near?term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. SEC Form 4

Substantial insider selling by Control Empresarial De Capital: large blocks were sold this week (including 838,000 shares on Mar 11 and multiple earlier sales). The volume and frequency can create near?term supply pressure and may be read as reduced insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: High?volume put buying has been reported, signaling that some traders are positioning for a pullback — this could magnify downside if margins or sentiment deteriorate. American Banking News: Options Flow

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after buying an additional 574,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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