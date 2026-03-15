Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $6,765,416.88 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $5,918,422.14.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82.

On Monday, January 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58.

On Monday, December 29th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $4,468,821.30.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 401.68, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

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Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More.

Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More.

Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.)

Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist.

Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist. Negative Sentiment: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More.

CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More.

CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~ $124.81 and now holds a very small residual position — a steep reduction that can be viewed negatively by the market. Read More.

About Datadog

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Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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