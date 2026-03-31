Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Decreases By 13.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,649,477 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 26th total of 1,899,824 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ESGU opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $152.31.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000.

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The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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