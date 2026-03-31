Spire Wealth Management Purchases 11,576 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 410.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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